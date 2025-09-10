Left Menu

Weapons Cache Uncovered in Joint Police Raid Arrest

A joint operation by the Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS led to the arrest of Ashraf Danish in Ranchi for allegedly disturbing religious harmony and possessing illegal weapons. Three other detainees were released. The police recovered weapons and objectionable items, with further investigation pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:59 IST
Weapons Cache Uncovered in Joint Police Raid Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a collaborative effort, the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) successfully arrested a man in Ranchi, identified as Ashraf Danish, for allegedly disturbing religious harmony and illegal possession of weapons.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, was executed across three locations in Ranchi and Palamu, resulting in the detention of four individuals initially. However, only Danish was arrested, with no confirmed ties to any radical organizations as of the preliminary investigation.

Law enforcement officials seized a variety of items during the raid, including a country-made pistol, live cartridge, copper sheet, ball bearings, knives, and electronic devices. Further interrogation aims to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

 Belgium
2
India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

 India
3
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

 India
4
Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025