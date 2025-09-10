Weapons Cache Uncovered in Joint Police Raid Arrest

In a collaborative effort, the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) successfully arrested a man in Ranchi, identified as Ashraf Danish, for allegedly disturbing religious harmony and illegal possession of weapons.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, was executed across three locations in Ranchi and Palamu, resulting in the detention of four individuals initially. However, only Danish was arrested, with no confirmed ties to any radical organizations as of the preliminary investigation.

Law enforcement officials seized a variety of items during the raid, including a country-made pistol, live cartridge, copper sheet, ball bearings, knives, and electronic devices. Further interrogation aims to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)