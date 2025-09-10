Mob Violence Escalates in Dhaka as Elections Loom
In Dhaka, two young men were lynched, marking a surge in mob violence. Reports highlight 124 lynchings in 2025 so far, with widespread public concern. Despite rising tensions, the government vows action amid looming elections. Islamist riots add to the unrest, raising safety concerns.
In a troubling development, two young men were lynched within a span of three hours in Dhaka on Wednesday. This marks the latest incidents amid escalating lawlessness as Bangladesh prepares for national elections.
According to the Prothom Alo newspaper, both men were suspected of being involved in mugging. These incidents follow a similar attack two days prior in the same area of Mohammadpur. Rights organizations, including Ain O Salish Kendra, have reported a disturbing rise in mob lynchings, citing 124 deaths in the first eight months of 2025 alone.
Public alarm is growing, with 80% of the population expressing concern over increasing mob attacks. Meanwhile, a recent clash between Sufi followers and Islamists resulted in one death and over 100 injuries after the desecration of a grave, further inflaming tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
