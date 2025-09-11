Left Menu

Russia Claims Control of Sosnivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its forces have captured the settlement of Sosnivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Reuters could not verify the report independently.

Updated: 11-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, Russia's Defence Ministry has declared its forces have successfully seized the settlement of Sosnivka, located in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

The announcement, made on Thursday, marks a significant point in the ongoing conflict.

However, Reuters has reported that they are unable to independently verify the claims made by the Russian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

