Tensions Over Polish Airspace and Russian Drills

The Kremlin has announced no further comments on Poland's downing of alleged Russian drones over its airspace, while asserting that the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises near the Polish border are not targeted at any nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:24 IST
On Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated there would be no additional comments regarding Poland's shooting down of drones it claims were Russian. This move has stirred tensions over airspace claims.

Meanwhile, a significant joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise is set to commence near Poland's border on Friday. Peskov emphasized that this display of military force is not aimed at any specific foreign nation.

The developments come amid heightened scrutiny and diplomatic sensitivity, especially concerning the accuracy of airspace activities and the intent of large-scale military maneuvers by neighboring countries.

