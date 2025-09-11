Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Crackdown on Alleged Human Trafficking

The Jharkhand Police detained a couple in Seraikela-Kharsawan for allegedly trafficking a woman to Rajasthan. Officers are investigating the claim that the woman was lured under false pretenses and plan to register an FIR following further inquiries. The couple, identified as residents of Basco Nagar, are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:39 IST
Jharkhand Police Crackdown on Alleged Human Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A couple from Seraikela-Kharsawan in Jharkhand has been detained by police, suspected of trafficking a 21-year-old woman to Rajasthan.

According to police officer Binod Tirkey, the couple allegedly enticed the woman with promises of securing a loan but instead sold her. A formal FIR will follow the investigation.

Identified as Padma Das and her husband Ramu, the couple attracted police attention after the woman's relatives reported her ordeal. She returned home, alleging her sale in Rajasthan, prompting police action.

TRENDING

1
Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

 Global
2
Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

 India
3
Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions

Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and R...

 Global
4
Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025