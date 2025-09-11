Jharkhand Police Crackdown on Alleged Human Trafficking

A couple from Seraikela-Kharsawan in Jharkhand has been detained by police, suspected of trafficking a 21-year-old woman to Rajasthan.

According to police officer Binod Tirkey, the couple allegedly enticed the woman with promises of securing a loan but instead sold her. A formal FIR will follow the investigation.

Identified as Padma Das and her husband Ramu, the couple attracted police attention after the woman's relatives reported her ordeal. She returned home, alleging her sale in Rajasthan, prompting police action.