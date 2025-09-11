Jharkhand Police Crackdown on Alleged Human Trafficking
The Jharkhand Police detained a couple in Seraikela-Kharsawan for allegedly trafficking a woman to Rajasthan. Officers are investigating the claim that the woman was lured under false pretenses and plan to register an FIR following further inquiries. The couple, identified as residents of Basco Nagar, are under scrutiny.
A couple from Seraikela-Kharsawan in Jharkhand has been detained by police, suspected of trafficking a 21-year-old woman to Rajasthan.
According to police officer Binod Tirkey, the couple allegedly enticed the woman with promises of securing a loan but instead sold her. A formal FIR will follow the investigation.
Identified as Padma Das and her husband Ramu, the couple attracted police attention after the woman's relatives reported her ordeal. She returned home, alleging her sale in Rajasthan, prompting police action.
