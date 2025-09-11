Left Menu

Arrests Made in Jharkhand Rape Case

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The incident happened near Udaypura, and the accused, Sonu Thakur and Rahul Thakur, were apprehended based on the victim's complaint. They are charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

On Thursday, police arrested two individuals in Jharkhand's Latehar district over accusations of raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening in a secluded area near Udaypura.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav revealed that the accused were apprehended following a complaint by the victim. Authorities have commenced an in-depth investigation.

The suspects, Sonu Thakur and his cousin Rahul Thakur, were detained in Lali village, Manika. They face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a legal framework in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

