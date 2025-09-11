Arrests Made in Jharkhand Rape Case

On Thursday, police arrested two individuals in Jharkhand's Latehar district over accusations of raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening in a secluded area near Udaypura.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav revealed that the accused were apprehended following a complaint by the victim. Authorities have commenced an in-depth investigation.

The suspects, Sonu Thakur and his cousin Rahul Thakur, were detained in Lali village, Manika. They face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a legal framework in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)