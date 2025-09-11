Left Menu

First Arrest Under Haryana's Anti-Conversion Law Highlights Religious Coercion Case

In Haryana's Nuh district, Azam has been arrested under the state's Anti-Conversion Law for allegedly coercing Sheela, also known as Kanchan, into a religious conversion and marriage. The case marks the first arrest under the 2022 law, with investigations revealing threats, forceful conversion, and subsequent abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:52 IST
In a significant development, police in Haryana's Nuh district have made the first arrest under the Haryana Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act, 2022. The arrest follows allegations of coercion and forceful religious conversion for marriage.

The complaint was filed by Sheela, who alleges that Azam, a man she met in 2020, pressured her into converting religions and marrying him under duress. She maintains that she initially met Azam while living in Nuh with her children following a separation from her first husband.

The arrest highlights a complex case involving allegations of forced conversion and domestic abuse. Sheela reported that Azam's behavior changed post-marriage, involving further coercion and threats. The authorities are currently probing the charges to ensure justice under the newly implemented law.

