Border Crisis: Six Fugitives From Nepal Captured At Indian Border
Six inmates escaped from Nepal's Banke jail amid unrest and were detained by India's Sashastra Seema Bal at the Rupaideha border. Four were handed back to Nepal authorities, while two remain in Indian custody. The turbulence has also disrupted border trade and stranded numerous trucks, affecting local economies.
Six inmates from Nepal's Banke jail, who escaped amid escalating violence, were intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as they attempted to cross into India at the Rupaideha border, officials confirmed on Thursday.
SSB's Assistant Commandant of the Rupaideha Border Outpost, Abhishek, disclosed that the detainees were apprehended on Wednesday. "During interrogation, it was discovered that all six individuals were jailed for various charges and fled amid the chaos, seeking to cross the border," he stated.
Amid heightened tensions, cross-border movement has plummeted due to imposed curfews in Nepal, disrupting trade and stranding hundreds of trucks, leading to significant economic impacts on both sides of the border.
