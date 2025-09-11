South Korean Workers Return Home After Georgia Immigration Raid
A plane carrying over 300 South Korean workers left Atlanta for South Korea after being detained during an immigration raid at a Georgia battery factory. The detainees included 316 Koreans, 10 Chinese, three Japanese, and one Indonesian. South Korea negotiated their voluntary departures.
A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers who were detained last week during an immigration raid at a battery factory in Georgia departed Atlanta on Thursday. The workers are expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday afternoon.
The group, which also comprises 10 Chinese nationals, three Japanese, and one Indonesian, were among approximately 475 people detained at the factory located within the sprawling Hyundai auto plant west of Savannah.
South Korean officials successfully negotiated voluntary departure for the workers with U.S. authorities instead of deportations, which could have resulted in a 10-year ban on reentry to the United States.
