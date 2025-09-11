Left Menu

Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

Belarus released 52 prisoners, including an EU employee, following appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump. This move was part of Belarus' efforts to repair US relations. In exchange, the U.S. granted sanctions relief to the Belarusian airline. This release, however, covers only a small fraction of the political prisoners Trump had requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:20 IST
Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Belarus released 52 prisoners after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump. The release includes an EU employee and marks a notable attempt by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to mend relations with the United States, following years of sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

The U.S. embassy in Vilnius confirmed that the freed individuals, who come from various nationalities, were transported to Lithuania with a U.S. delegation. In exchange for this gesture, the United States agreed to provide sanctions relief to the Belarusian national airline, Belavia, permitting it to buy aircraft components, including Boeings.

Despite the release, prominent critics of Lukashenko's regime, such as Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski and democracy activist Maria Kalesnikava, remain imprisoned. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya welcomed the release but criticized it as a 'trade in human lives.' Meanwhile, the release precedes upcoming military exercises by Belarus and its ally Russia against a backdrop of ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India
2
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatka...

 India
3
Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

 India
4
BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025