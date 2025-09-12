Doctor in Goa Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with ICU Patient
A doctor at a private hospital in Goa has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a Spanish woman admitted to the ICU. The incident reportedly occurred on August 31, and a case has been registered under sections concerning the outraging modesty of a woman. Further investigation is underway.
In a disturbing incident, a doctor affiliated with a private healthcare facility in Goa has been taken into custody for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with a Spanish national admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), authorities confirmed on Friday.
The arrest occurred following a complaint lodged by the patient's sister, detailing the alleged misconduct on August 31 at the Old Goa medical establishment. The accused doctor, who was on ICU duty, is alleged to have inappropriately touched the patient at various locations, as per the complaint.
A case has been registered against the doctor under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning offenses related to outraging a woman's modesty. Investigations are currently ongoing to further elucidate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
