High Court Rejects Activist's Plea, Travel Blocked Due to Legal Hurdles

The Delhi High Court refused to process a plea by environmental activist Bhanu Tatak, who was barred from flying to Ireland for education. The block was due to a Lookout Circular (LOC), issued over multiple allegations against her in Arunachal Pradesh, questioning her legal eligibility to leave the country.

Updated: 12-09-2025 17:56 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Bhanu Tatak, an environmental activist from Arunachal Pradesh, challenging restrictions on her international travel. Tatak was stopped at the Delhi airport while boarding a flight to Ireland for educational purposes, due to a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued based on multiple criminal cases.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma denied relief, citing the court's lack of jurisdiction and advised Tatak to seek authority in the appropriate region. Government representatives asserted that the plea wasn't maintainable at the Delhi High Court. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves argued that the immigration department's action violated Tatak's constitutional rights.

Tatak, engaged with the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum, faces charges related to protest activities aimed at a major hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite holding valid travel documents, requests for the LOC were ignored. Authorities claim Tatak has been involved in inciting violence during protests.

