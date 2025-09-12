Govt Urges Calm as Joburg Works on Long-Term Fix for Water Crisis in Westbury

The South African government has appealed for calm in Westbury and Coronationville, Johannesburg, following a series of community protests over ongoing water supply disruptions. The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in a statement issued on Thursday, acknowledged the legitimate concerns of residents while stressing that sustainable solutions are being implemented to address the crisis.

Long-Term Solutions in Motion

According to the City of Johannesburg, through its water utility Joburg Water, several medium- and long-term interventions are being rolled out. A key component of these plans is the completion and commissioning of the new Brixton reservoir and tower, which is scheduled for the end of October 2025.

These infrastructure upgrades are designed to relieve pressure on existing reservoirs, many of which are struggling with low water levels due to high demand and fluctuating supply conditions. The city has also introduced demand-management strategies to stabilise reservoir levels and ensure a more reliable water supply to the affected communities.

Immediate Relief Measures Ordered

Recognising the urgency of the situation, government has directed the City of Johannesburg to introduce interim measures aimed at alleviating the immediate hardships faced by residents. Although details of these stopgap interventions have not been fully disclosed, they are expected to include tanker deliveries, improved system monitoring, and enhanced communication with affected households.

The GCIS urged residents to cooperate with municipal workers implementing these measures, warning that disruptions or interference could further delay progress.

Balancing Rights and Responsibilities

While affirming that citizens have the constitutional right to protest under Section 17 of the Constitution, government stressed that such demonstrations must remain peaceful and non-destructive.

“The destruction of infrastructure and acts of violence only delay the very solutions that communities are demanding,” the GCIS noted, highlighting the counterproductive nature of violent protests.

The Broader Challenge

The water supply difficulties in Westbury and Coronationville form part of Johannesburg’s wider water crisis, which has been aggravated by population growth, aging infrastructure, and the impact of climate variability on reservoirs. Municipal officials have admitted that water demand regularly exceeds supply capacity, making upgrades to storage and distribution systems a critical priority.

The Brixton reservoir and tower project, once completed, is expected to add significant capacity and stability to the system, providing relief not only to Westbury and Coronationville but also to surrounding communities.

Government’s Call for Patience

Government has assured residents that their grievances are being taken seriously and that both immediate and long-term interventions are being pursued. However, it appealed for patience, emphasising that infrastructure upgrades are complex undertakings that require time, resources, and community cooperation.

As Johannesburg faces mounting pressure to address its water challenges, the situation in Westbury and Coronationville has become a critical test case for how the city and national government respond to service delivery protests while maintaining stability and order.