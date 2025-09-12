Left Menu

Intensified Security at Indo-Nepal Border Amid Escaped Inmates Chaos

In response to jailbreak incidents in Nepal, Indian security forces have ramped up vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border. Additional personnel have been deployed, and strict identity checks are in effect to prevent the entry of escapees into India. Surveillance efforts include patrols, checkpoints, and drone monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:46 IST
Intensified Security at Indo-Nepal Border Amid Escaped Inmates Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent jailbreak incidents triggered by tumultuous protests in Nepal, Indian security forces are escalating their vigilance at the Indo-Nepal border.

The augmented security measures involve the deployment of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local police, and 400 additional personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

These efforts aim to seal off escape routes and involve extensive patrolling, stringent identity checks, and advanced surveillance technology, such as drones, in every border district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazer in Nepalese Politics: From the Courtroom to the Prime Minister's Office

Trailblazer in Nepalese Politics: From the Courtroom to the Prime Minister's...

 Nepal
2
Supreme Court Orders Rs 5,000 Crore Disbursal to Sahara Group Depositors

Supreme Court Orders Rs 5,000 Crore Disbursal to Sahara Group Depositors

 India
3
Blade Rivalry: Teen Feud Turns Violent in Rohini

Blade Rivalry: Teen Feud Turns Violent in Rohini

 India
4
India's U17 Squad Set for SAFF Championship 2025

India's U17 Squad Set for SAFF Championship 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025