Intensified Security at Indo-Nepal Border Amid Escaped Inmates Chaos

In light of recent jailbreak incidents triggered by tumultuous protests in Nepal, Indian security forces are escalating their vigilance at the Indo-Nepal border.

The augmented security measures involve the deployment of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local police, and 400 additional personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

These efforts aim to seal off escape routes and involve extensive patrolling, stringent identity checks, and advanced surveillance technology, such as drones, in every border district.

