Witchcraft Lynching Shocks Chatra: Six Arrested
Six individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for the lynching of Dharmadev Oraon, accused of witchcraft. A mob allegedly attacked Oraon in his home, leading to his death and the burning of his body. Key evidence has been seized, and further arrests are anticipated.
In a disturbing incident, police in Jharkhand's Chatra district have taken six individuals into custody following the lynching of a man accused of practicing witchcraft. The incident has sparked outrage and highlights the ongoing issues related to witchcraft allegations in the region.
Dharmadev Oraon, a 50-year-old native of Banpur Khunti village in Tandwa, was killed by villagers late Wednesday night. His wife, Bariyo Devi, reported that a mob forced entry into their home, accusing Oraon of witchcraft. The attackers allegedly used an iron rod, knife, and sticks during the assault, which ultimately led to Oraon's death.
The police have already seized crucial evidence, including a blood-stained iron rod and the knife used in the attack. The arrested individuals, all residents of Banpur Khunti Tola, have been remanded in custody. Meanwhile, the search for additional suspects continues as authorities investigate further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
