Left Menu

Taiwan's Security Dilemma: Chinese Ambitions and Global Implications

Chiu Chui-cheng, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council chief, warns of China's potential military action against Taiwan, leading to a regional 'domino effect.' The U.S. is Taiwan's key backer against China's ambitions, which aim to replace U.S. global leadership. Taiwan's vital tech role highlights the stakes involved in this geopolitical tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 05:02 IST
Taiwan's Security Dilemma: Chinese Ambitions and Global Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's top China policymaker, Chiu Chui-cheng, sounded the alarm in Washington about China's military intentions towards Taiwan, warning of a potential regional 'domino effect' that could jeopardize U.S. security. China, under the Communist Party, refuses to renounce the use of force against Taiwan, viewing it as part of its territory.

In pursuit of 'unification,' China aims to sideline U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific, seeking to become the global leader and achieve 'national glory.' China's increased military activities around Taiwan, including the passage of the Fujian aircraft carrier, symbolize its preparation for potential conflict.

The U.S. is Taiwan's most significant international ally in defense matters, crucial due to Taiwan's key position in the global tech industry. If Taiwan's sovereignty were compromised, it would significantly impact the international community, particularly the U.S. tech sector.

TRENDING

1
G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Conflict

G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Con...

 Global
2
Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional ...

 Global
4
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025