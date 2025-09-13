Taiwan's Security Dilemma: Chinese Ambitions and Global Implications

Taiwan's top China policymaker, Chiu Chui-cheng, sounded the alarm in Washington about China's military intentions towards Taiwan, warning of a potential regional 'domino effect' that could jeopardize U.S. security. China, under the Communist Party, refuses to renounce the use of force against Taiwan, viewing it as part of its territory.

In pursuit of 'unification,' China aims to sideline U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific, seeking to become the global leader and achieve 'national glory.' China's increased military activities around Taiwan, including the passage of the Fujian aircraft carrier, symbolize its preparation for potential conflict.

The U.S. is Taiwan's most significant international ally in defense matters, crucial due to Taiwan's key position in the global tech industry. If Taiwan's sovereignty were compromised, it would significantly impact the international community, particularly the U.S. tech sector.