Left Menu

Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Ignites Calls for Action

A massive pro-Palestinian march took place in Auckland, New Zealand, with organizers claiming it as the largest rally since the recent Gaza conflict began. Around 50,000 people joined the March for Humanity to demand sanctions on Israel and voice solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 07:59 IST
Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Ignites Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered in Auckland on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march, marking what could be New Zealand's largest rally since the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Organizers, Aotearoa for Palestine, estimate attendance at the March for Humanity to be around 50,000, although police put the number closer to 20,000.

Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson Arama Rata highlighted the importance of the rally, noting New Zealand's largest show of support for Palestinians since the Gaza conflict began following a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel in October. Many rally participants carried Palestinian flags and banners opposing what they perceive as genocide.

The march concluded without arrests, as roads along the route reopened swiftly. Calls were made for New Zealand's government to impose sanctions on Israel, amid ongoing debate on whether to recognize a Palestinian state. The New Zealand Jewish Council has yet to comment on the event.

TRENDING

1
Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics Championships

Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics C...

 Global
2
Tragic Beheading of Indian-Origin Motel Manager Raises Immigration Concerns

Tragic Beheading of Indian-Origin Motel Manager Raises Immigration Concerns

 United States
3
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

 Global
4
UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Allegations

UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Alleg...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025