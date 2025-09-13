Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Ignites Calls for Action

Thousands gathered in Auckland on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march, marking what could be New Zealand's largest rally since the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Organizers, Aotearoa for Palestine, estimate attendance at the March for Humanity to be around 50,000, although police put the number closer to 20,000.

Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson Arama Rata highlighted the importance of the rally, noting New Zealand's largest show of support for Palestinians since the Gaza conflict began following a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel in October. Many rally participants carried Palestinian flags and banners opposing what they perceive as genocide.

The march concluded without arrests, as roads along the route reopened swiftly. Calls were made for New Zealand's government to impose sanctions on Israel, amid ongoing debate on whether to recognize a Palestinian state. The New Zealand Jewish Council has yet to comment on the event.