Delhi Drug Bust: Marijuana Ring Smashed

Four men were arrested in south Delhi for trafficking marijuana from Bihar using courier services. Police intercepted the traffickers with 51 kg of marijuana, leading to multiple arrests. Efforts continue to capture the operation's mastermind, Chandan, who is based in Bihar.

In a significant drug bust, four men have been detained in south Delhi, accused of supplying marijuana sourced from Bihar through courier packages, law enforcement officials confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities confiscated a total of 51 kg of marijuana from the suspects, identified as Ravi Roshan, Dhirender Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Deena Nath, during separate operations.

The arrests came after intelligence tipped off the police about drug trafficking activities. A sting operation conducted on September 8 near Satpula Jheel in Saket resulted in the capture of two suspects with a package containing nearly 26 kg of marijuana hidden in an auto-rickshaw. Subsequent investigations led to further arrests and revelations about Chandan, the alleged ringleader orchestrating the drug supply chain from Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

