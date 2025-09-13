National Lok Adalat Awards Rs 1.05 Crore in Landmark Settlement

In a landmark decision, the National Lok Adalat in Thane awarded Rs 1.05 crore to the family of a man who died in a road accident last year. This settlement, reached on Saturday, is the highest awarded at the day's event.

The deceased, Santosh Taigade, was a deputy manager in a private firm and was fatally injured when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Shirala on June 21, 2024. His widow, Priyanka Taigade, subsequently filed a claim with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, which resulted in the substantial compensation.

The settlement was made possible by an amicable agreement between the parties involved in the case. The National Lok Adalat featured notable figures like Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande, alongside Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)