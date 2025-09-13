Left Menu

National Lok Adalat Awards Rs 1.05 Crore in Landmark Settlement

The National Lok Adalat in Thane awarded a record Rs 1.05 crore as compensation to the family of Santosh Taigade, who died in a road accident. An amicable settlement was reached between the involved parties. Esteemed justices presided over the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:04 IST
National Lok Adalat Awards Rs 1.05 Crore in Landmark Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the National Lok Adalat in Thane awarded Rs 1.05 crore to the family of a man who died in a road accident last year. This settlement, reached on Saturday, is the highest awarded at the day's event.

The deceased, Santosh Taigade, was a deputy manager in a private firm and was fatally injured when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Shirala on June 21, 2024. His widow, Priyanka Taigade, subsequently filed a claim with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, which resulted in the substantial compensation.

The settlement was made possible by an amicable agreement between the parties involved in the case. The National Lok Adalat featured notable figures like Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande, alongside Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
3
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global
4
Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025