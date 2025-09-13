Left Menu

Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Fatal Clash with TTP

The Pakistan army reported the deaths of 12 soldiers and 35 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations involved intense exchanges of fire and resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. Pakistan urges Afghanistan to prevent terrorist activities from its soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:12 IST
The Pakistan army has reported that 12 soldiers and 35 terrorists, allegedly linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed during two separate operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these operations were conducted over the last four days. One operation in Bajaur district saw the deaths of 22 TTP terrorists following an intense gunfight, while a clash in South Waziristan resulted in 13 TTP member fatalities and the deaths of 12 Pakistani soldiers.

Authorities have recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition. The ISPR highlighted the suspected involvement of Afghan nationals and expects the Taliban government in Afghanistan to prevent its territory from being used for terrorist acts against Pakistan. Ongoing sanitisation operations aim to clear the area of remaining threats.

