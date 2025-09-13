Commitment to OBC Quota: Madhya Pradesh's Pledge for Inclusivity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reiterated his government's commitment to securing 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state. This assurance comes in the wake of a meeting with an OBC Mahasabha delegation on Saturday, where various community demands were presented.

The issue of OBC reservation is currently before the Supreme Court, with hearings scheduled to begin on September 23. In response, CM Yadav emphasized that the government is prepared to honor the court's decision while advocating for increased reservation from the existing 14% to the promised 27%.

As the Chief Minister engages with stakeholders and legal representatives, the state awaits a decisive court verdict. Legislative efforts for this change began under the previous Congress government, which increased the OBC quota via ordinance, but legal hurdles remained.

