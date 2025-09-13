Left Menu

Commitment to OBC Quota: Madhya Pradesh's Pledge for Inclusivity

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav promises 27% reservation for OBCs amidst legal scrutiny and Supreme Court hearings. A delegation highlighted community demands, emphasizing the need to increase current 14% reservation. The CM reassured them of protection of OBC rights amid ongoing discussions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:12 IST
Commitment to OBC Quota: Madhya Pradesh's Pledge for Inclusivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reiterated his government's commitment to securing 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state. This assurance comes in the wake of a meeting with an OBC Mahasabha delegation on Saturday, where various community demands were presented.

The issue of OBC reservation is currently before the Supreme Court, with hearings scheduled to begin on September 23. In response, CM Yadav emphasized that the government is prepared to honor the court's decision while advocating for increased reservation from the existing 14% to the promised 27%.

As the Chief Minister engages with stakeholders and legal representatives, the state awaits a decisive court verdict. Legislative efforts for this change began under the previous Congress government, which increased the OBC quota via ordinance, but legal hurdles remained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

 India
2
Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025