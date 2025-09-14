Left Menu

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

The Russian Defence Ministry reports that their forces shot down 361 Ukrainian drones in a single day. This claim, as reported by the Interfax news agency, has not been independently verified by Reuters. The report highlights ongoing military tensions and the increasing use of drone technology in warfare.

Updated: 14-09-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its military forces successfully downed 361 Ukrainian drones within a 24-hour span. This significant claim was relayed through the Interfax news agency.

Despite the gravity of the announcement, Reuters has yet to confirm the validity of these details independently.

This report underscores the escalating conflict and the prominent role drone technology plays in modern warfare tactics.

