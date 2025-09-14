Tragic End for Auto Driver as Robbery Turns Deadly

In a tragic incident, authorities have apprehended three men accused of the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver amid a botched robbery attempt.

Police identified the suspects as Jitendra Sharma, also known as Nitin, Suraj, and Afsar Ali, who were detained in the Sadabad police jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha revealed that economic desperation led Nitin and his uncle Suraj to plan the robbery with Afsar. After their unsuccessful heist turned violent, resulting in the murder of driver Saleem, police managed to secure confessions and arrests.