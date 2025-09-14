Qatari PM Vows Continued Mediation in Gaza Conflict

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani affirmed on Sunday that Doha's mediation efforts, in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, will persist despite Israel's ongoing actions. His remarks came as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza.

Addressing the nation in a televised speech, Sheikh Mohammed underscored Qatar's commitment to facilitating peace talks aimed at ending the hostilities in the Gaza region. He emphasized that diplomatic efforts are crucial and will not be derailed by external pressures.

The Prime Minister's comments set the stage for an upcoming Arab summit intended to address the recent increase in violence following Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha last Monday. This diplomatic engagement highlights the importance of regional cooperation in seeking a resolution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)