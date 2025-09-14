Left Menu

Qatari PM Vows Continued Mediation in Gaza Conflict

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani commits to ongoing mediation efforts with Egypt and the U.S. to halt the conflict in Gaza. Despite Israel's actions, al-Thani assured that these efforts would persist. The remarks precede an Arab summit focused on Israel's recent attacks in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:52 IST
Qatari PM Vows Continued Mediation in Gaza Conflict
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani affirmed on Sunday that Doha's mediation efforts, in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, will persist despite Israel's ongoing actions. His remarks came as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza.

Addressing the nation in a televised speech, Sheikh Mohammed underscored Qatar's commitment to facilitating peace talks aimed at ending the hostilities in the Gaza region. He emphasized that diplomatic efforts are crucial and will not be derailed by external pressures.

The Prime Minister's comments set the stage for an upcoming Arab summit intended to address the recent increase in violence following Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha last Monday. This diplomatic engagement highlights the importance of regional cooperation in seeking a resolution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fraud Fugitive Sunil Kapoor Ends Life Amid Police Siege in Dehradun

Fraud Fugitive Sunil Kapoor Ends Life Amid Police Siege in Dehradun

 India
2
Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
4
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025