Left Menu

North Korea says its nuclear weapons state is irreversible

While criticising the U.S. push for denuclearisation as a "provocative act" of interfering in its internal affairs, Pyongyang defended its nuclear weapons as an "inevitable option" of defending the country from U.S. nuclear threats.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 03:25 IST
North Korea says its nuclear weapons state is irreversible
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The permanent mission of North Korea to the United Nations said the country's position as a nuclear weapons state was irreversible, denouncing U.S. "anachronistic" claims for denuclearisation, state media KCNA reported on Monday. "The position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a nuclear weapons state which has been permanently specified in the supreme and basic law of the state has become irreversible," the DPRK permanent mission to the UN Office and international organizations in Vienna was quoted as saying.

DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. While criticising the U.S. push for denuclearisation as a "provocative act" of interfering in its internal affairs, Pyongyang defended its nuclear weapons as an "inevitable option" of defending the country from U.S. nuclear threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch downgrade casts shadow over new French prime minister's budget battles

Fitch downgrade casts shadow over new French prime minister's budget battles

 Global
2
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces make progress in Sumy border areas

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces make progress in Sumy border areas

 Global
3
UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit

UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit

 Global
4
UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madel...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025