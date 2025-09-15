Left Menu

Netanyahu says Israel should invest in influence operations to counteract isolation

"We can break out of this isolation, but we must invest heavily in countermeasures — particularly in media and social media influence operations." Netanyahu said Israel should reduce the dependence of its industries on trade with other countries.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:23 IST
Netanyahu says Israel should invest in influence operations to counteract isolation

Israel needs to invest heavily in "influence operations" in traditional and social media to counteract economic isolation arising from negative publicity abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Speaking at a Finance Ministry conference, Netanyahu said foreign investment into Israel had held up in the wake of a 12-day war against Iran in June, which he said removed an immediate threat of a nuclear-armed foe. But in a rare acknowledgment of the isolation arising from international criticism of Israel's war in Gaza, he said Israel faced an economic threat of sanctions and other measures.

He blamed isolation on minorities in Europe pushing "anti-Zionist and extreme Islamist ideology", and on countries such as Qatar, backer of Arabic broadcaster Al Jazeera, investing in shaping global discourse through social media. "This leads to sanctions against Israel and alters Israel's international standing ... and this leads to a kind of isolation for Israel," Netanyahu said. "We can break out of this isolation, but we must invest heavily in countermeasures — particularly in media and social media influence operations."

Netanyahu said Israel should reduce the dependence of its industries on trade with other countries. "We might find ourselves blocked not only in R&D but also in actual industrial production. We must start developing our capabilities to rely more on ourselves," he said, adding that should also include arms and other defence products.

In a response, opposition leader Yair Lapid said international isolation was "the product of a wrong and failed policy by Netanyahu and his government. "They are turning Israel into a third world country and are not even trying to change the situation," he wrote on X. "Israel can return to being successful, popular, with a thriving first-world economy."

The war in Gaza was triggered by a rampage into southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed around 1,200 people and captured 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel responded with an assault that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. On Monday, a group of 80 former Bank of Israel, Finance Ministry and other economists, said a cabinet decision to occupy Gaza would be harmful to both Gaza and Israel, citing economic damage from massive costs of maintaining a military presence and sanctions from Europe that would harm trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP govt in UP made my son lose bypoll by robbing votes, says Faizabad MP

BJP govt in UP made my son lose bypoll by robbing votes, says Faizabad MP

 India
2
FIR against over 2 dozen people for putting up 'I Love Mohammad' boards on public road in UP's Kanpur

FIR against over 2 dozen people for putting up 'I Love Mohammad' boards on p...

 India
3
US agency tenders to buy bismuth for defense stockpiles

US agency tenders to buy bismuth for defense stockpiles

 United Kingdom
4
Puja Khedkar's father and his bodyguard abducted truck driver after road rage; rescued: Police

Puja Khedkar's father and his bodyguard abducted truck driver after road rag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025