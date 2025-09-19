Traffic Policeman Threatened During Milad-un-Nabi Procession
An FIR was filed against unknown individuals for threatening a traffic policeman during a Milad-un-Nabi procession. The procession participants caused a traffic jam and noise pollution, refusing to comply with police instructions. The Hyderabad City Police assures legal action to maintain community harmony.
An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals who allegedly threatened a traffic policeman during the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad.
The incident occurred on September 14, when participants reportedly caused a traffic jam and noise pollution despite police advice to move forward.
The Hyderabad City Police have assured the community that legal measures are underway to ensure peace and prevent similar incidents.
