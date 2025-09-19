Left Menu

Traffic Policeman Threatened During Milad-un-Nabi Procession

An FIR was filed against unknown individuals for threatening a traffic policeman during a Milad-un-Nabi procession. The procession participants caused a traffic jam and noise pollution, refusing to comply with police instructions. The Hyderabad City Police assures legal action to maintain community harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:41 IST
Traffic Policeman Threatened During Milad-un-Nabi Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals who allegedly threatened a traffic policeman during the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on September 14, when participants reportedly caused a traffic jam and noise pollution despite police advice to move forward.

The Hyderabad City Police have assured the community that legal measures are underway to ensure peace and prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025