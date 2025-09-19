Tragedy Strikes: Juvenile Found Dead in Jharkhand Reform Home

A juvenile held in connection to a rape case was discovered dead at a reform home in Palamu district's Jharkhand, officials reported on Friday.

The boy, hailing from the Ranka area of Garhwa district, was located unconscious in a bathroom by fellow inmates and was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police stated.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shailendra Chaturvedi revealed that the deceased had been transferred to the reform center after being initially held in jail. A comprehensive investigation, including a magisterial inquiry, is underway, informed Palamu's Superintendent of Police Reeshma Rameshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)