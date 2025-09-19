Tragedy Strikes: Juvenile Found Dead in Jharkhand Reform Home
A boy accused of rape was found dead at a reform home in Palamu district, Jharkhand. Originally from Garhwa's Ranka area, he was declared juvenile and moved to the reform home in August. An investigation is underway, with a magisterial inquiry planned to explore the circumstances surrounding his death.
- Country:
- India
A juvenile held in connection to a rape case was discovered dead at a reform home in Palamu district's Jharkhand, officials reported on Friday.
The boy, hailing from the Ranka area of Garhwa district, was located unconscious in a bathroom by fellow inmates and was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police stated.
Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shailendra Chaturvedi revealed that the deceased had been transferred to the reform center after being initially held in jail. A comprehensive investigation, including a magisterial inquiry, is underway, informed Palamu's Superintendent of Police Reeshma Rameshan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam govt to conduct inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Man Arrested in 2017 Delhi Gang-Rape Case After Years on the Run
Tragic Incident: 17-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped in Jharkhand
Crimestoppers Offers £30,000 Reward to Solve Racially-Aggravated Rape Case in Oldbury
Liverpool Women's Team Faces Discrimination Inquiry