Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Juvenile Found Dead in Jharkhand Reform Home

A boy accused of rape was found dead at a reform home in Palamu district, Jharkhand. Originally from Garhwa's Ranka area, he was declared juvenile and moved to the reform home in August. An investigation is underway, with a magisterial inquiry planned to explore the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Juvenile Found Dead in Jharkhand Reform Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile held in connection to a rape case was discovered dead at a reform home in Palamu district's Jharkhand, officials reported on Friday.

The boy, hailing from the Ranka area of Garhwa district, was located unconscious in a bathroom by fellow inmates and was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police stated.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shailendra Chaturvedi revealed that the deceased had been transferred to the reform center after being initially held in jail. A comprehensive investigation, including a magisterial inquiry, is underway, informed Palamu's Superintendent of Police Reeshma Rameshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025