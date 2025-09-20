Al Qaeda's Enduring Threat: U.S. National Counterterrorism Center's Urgent Warning

The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center on Friday highlighted ongoing threats from al Qaeda against the United States, underscoring the group's persistent danger to national security.

According to a recent memo sent to law enforcement, al Qaeda and its affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, are exploiting media channels and global conflicts—especially where U.S. interests are involved—to encourage potential attacks.

The memo advises government officials to avoid surveillance and to refrain from publicizing travel details. It also warns of possible targeting of crowded events and suggests a heightened law enforcement presence with thorough security briefings.