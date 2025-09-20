Kurmi Community Rails Against Historic Injustice

Defying prohibitory orders, Kurmis in Jharkhand launched a rail blockade at multiple stations on Saturday, demanding Scheduled Tribe status and the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. The blockade, led by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, halted train services in parts of the South Eastern and East Central railways.

Security forces worked to disperse protestors and clear rail tracks as several political parties, including AJSU, vocalized their support for the Kurmis' cause. The Ranchi administration enacted prohibitory orders within a 300-meter radius of affected stations.

The orders banned demonstrations, weapon possession, and assemblies intending to disrupt peace. Police enhanced vigilance with an increased number of forces, CCTVs, and drones to ensure public safety during the peaceful agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)