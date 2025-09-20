Left Menu

Kurmi Community Rails Against Historic Injustice

Kurmi protestors in Jharkhand initiated a rail blockade to demand Scheduled Tribe status and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. The peaceful demonstration, supported by several political parties, disrupted train services, prompting security measures and prohibitory orders by local administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:11 IST
Kurmi Community Rails Against Historic Injustice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defying prohibitory orders, Kurmis in Jharkhand launched a rail blockade at multiple stations on Saturday, demanding Scheduled Tribe status and the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. The blockade, led by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, halted train services in parts of the South Eastern and East Central railways.

Security forces worked to disperse protestors and clear rail tracks as several political parties, including AJSU, vocalized their support for the Kurmis' cause. The Ranchi administration enacted prohibitory orders within a 300-meter radius of affected stations.

The orders banned demonstrations, weapon possession, and assemblies intending to disrupt peace. Police enhanced vigilance with an increased number of forces, CCTVs, and drones to ensure public safety during the peaceful agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
3
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
4
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025