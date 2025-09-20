Kurmi Community Rails Against Historic Injustice
Kurmi protestors in Jharkhand initiated a rail blockade to demand Scheduled Tribe status and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. The peaceful demonstration, supported by several political parties, disrupted train services, prompting security measures and prohibitory orders by local administrations.
- Country:
- India
Defying prohibitory orders, Kurmis in Jharkhand launched a rail blockade at multiple stations on Saturday, demanding Scheduled Tribe status and the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. The blockade, led by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, halted train services in parts of the South Eastern and East Central railways.
Security forces worked to disperse protestors and clear rail tracks as several political parties, including AJSU, vocalized their support for the Kurmis' cause. The Ranchi administration enacted prohibitory orders within a 300-meter radius of affected stations.
The orders banned demonstrations, weapon possession, and assemblies intending to disrupt peace. Police enhanced vigilance with an increased number of forces, CCTVs, and drones to ensure public safety during the peaceful agitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as BJP Protests Against Embattled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
Estonia Protests Unprecedented Russian Airspace Incursion
Nepal Grapples with Extensive Damage After Protests
Kerala Police Officers' Association Condemns Protests Outside Homes
Outcry in Goa: Protests Erupt Over Attack on Social Activist