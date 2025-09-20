Austria Urges Unity Amid Eurovision Boycott Calls

Austria's foreign minister is urging countries not to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled for next year in Vienna, amid calls for Israel to be excluded due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This follows the Spanish broadcaster RTVE's decision to withdraw from the 2026 event if Israel participates.

The call for a boycott has gained momentum, with the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland making similar pledges. Belgian broadcaster VRT has supported the boycott calls. Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger wrote to counterparts in these countries, expressing concern that boycotts would foster division rather than address the Gaza issue.

Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that Eurovision is not an appropriate platform for political sanctions, highlighting that isolating Israel would not improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to peace efforts. The contest, which promotes political neutrality, has been mired in controversy over Israel's participation, with calls to exclude it from future editions.

