Austria Urges Unity Amid Eurovision Boycott Calls

Austria's foreign minister urges countries not to boycott the next Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna over Israel's participation and tensions due to the war in Gaza. With several countries threatening withdrawal, Austria calls for unity and dialogue rather than isolation, emphasizing Eurovision's apolitical stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:17 IST
Austria's foreign minister is urging countries not to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled for next year in Vienna, amid calls for Israel to be excluded due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This follows the Spanish broadcaster RTVE's decision to withdraw from the 2026 event if Israel participates.

The call for a boycott has gained momentum, with the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland making similar pledges. Belgian broadcaster VRT has supported the boycott calls. Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger wrote to counterparts in these countries, expressing concern that boycotts would foster division rather than address the Gaza issue.

Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that Eurovision is not an appropriate platform for political sanctions, highlighting that isolating Israel would not improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to peace efforts. The contest, which promotes political neutrality, has been mired in controversy over Israel's participation, with calls to exclude it from future editions.

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

