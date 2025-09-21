Daring Police Encounter: Arrests Made in Cow Slaughter Case

In a dramatic police encounter on Sunday, two suspects were apprehended in connection with a cow slaughter case in Nanpara, a district of significant concern, police officials reported.

The incident unfolded when police received intelligence about the suspects' movements. Acting promptly, they established a roadblock to intercept them. The prime suspect, Waseem, along with his associate Khudabaksh, was spotted on a motorcycle without a number plate, leading to a tense confrontation.

As the suspects attempted to escape, they opened fire on the police. Officers, in a shootout, injured Waseem, leading to their capture. A cache of firearms and the motorcycle was seized. The investigation to uncover further accomplices continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)