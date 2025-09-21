Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion in Illegal Firecracker Godown in Odisha
A deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker store in Odisha's Boudh district resulted in one fatality and eight injuries. Police are investigating the cause and pursuing suspects while sealing related godowns in the district. Local unrest followed as the blast impacted nearby structures significantly.
A devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker storage facility in Odisha's Boudh district claimed one life and injured eight individuals, according to local authorities. The explosion occurred around noon on Sunday in Jiakata-Chhatrapur, under Purunakatak police limits.
Boudh SP Rahul Goel revealed that Laxmindra Behera, a 40-year-old resident, was identified as the deceased. Authorities have launched a comprehensive rescue operation, involving local police, fire service, ODRAF, bomb and scientific squads, and a dog unit, to search for potential survivors beneath the debris.
Significant illegal explosives were allegedly stored on-site, leading to a widespread investigation and the seizure of three additional firecracker godowns in the district. The blast's impact extended nearly a kilometer, causing extensive damage to surrounding buildings and sparking a local road blockade in protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
