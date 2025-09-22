Left Menu

Peru's Fighter Jet Dilemma: Choosing Between F-16 and Gripen

Peru is set to decide this October on a new fighter jet to replace its aging fleet. Choices include the U.S. F-16 and Sweden's Gripen. The purchase is crucial for national defense, with an initial deal for 12 jets under consideration from a total of 24 planned acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 22-09-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 02:37 IST
Peru is poised to make a critical decision in October on which fighter jet to procure, as it seeks to upgrade its aging air fleet. The contenders for this significant defense contract are Lockheed Martin's F-16 and SAAB's Gripen, according to Air Force Commander General Carlos Enrique Chávez Cateriano.

In an interview during the International Civil Aviation Organization's Innovation Fair in Montreal, General Chávez Cateriano emphasized the urgency of the acquisition for Peru's national security. "We urgently need to buy new ones. If we don't do this, we're going to be unprotected," he noted.

Furthermore, the U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Peru, a deal estimated at $3.42 billion. The country aims to eventually acquire a total of 24 jets, starting with an initial purchase of 12.

