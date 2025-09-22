Global Decisions Shake World Politics
Four major Western nations have formally recognized Palestine as a state, sparking controversy with Israel. Meanwhile, Iran and Russia discuss nuclear power, China curbs online hostility, US-China defense talks resume, and global political landscapes evolve through events such as protests, typhoons, and cyberattacks.
In a significant geopolitical shift, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have recognized a Palestinian state. This move, intended to advance a two-state solution amid the continuing Gaza conflict, has been met with fierce opposition from Israel. The decision aligns these Western nations with over 140 countries advocating for Palestinian statehood.
Meanwhile, international focus shifts to Moscow where Iran's nuclear chief is signing a power plant deal amid UN discussions on sanctions against Tehran. As diplomatic tensions rise, China launches a nationwide crackdown on online content promoting violence and social hostility, aiming to quell pessimism about its slowing economy.
In Asia, Super Typhoon Ragasa prompts full emergency responses in the Philippines, and cyberattacks on European airports disrupt travel. These events underscore the complex intersection of politics, technology, and environmental crises reshaping global affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
