Left Menu

Arunachal's Peaceful Protest: Students Shut Down Siang

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Adi Students' Union enforced a peaceful dawn-to-dusk strike in Siang and Upper Siang districts to protest the state's response to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The bandh coincided with Prime Minister Modi's visit, affecting normal life across various towns, although schools remained open for exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:12 IST
Arunachal's Peaceful Protest: Students Shut Down Siang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normality was disrupted in multiple towns within Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, amidst a dawn-to-dusk shutdown spearheaded by the Adi Students' Union. This protest paralleled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Itanagar, where he unveiled developmental projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore.

The bandh was a direct response to what the students' union perceived as the state's inadequate handling of their demands related to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Despite the agitation, schools stayed open because students were in the midst of half-yearly examinations.

Protesters set fire to tyres and closed down market areas, leading to a complete standstill in business activities. Authorities reported no significant altercations, as the shutdown concluded peacefully across towns like Geku, Jengging, Mariyang, Tuting, and Yingkiong. Adi Students' Union President Jirbo Jamoh expressed gratitude for the public's compliance and peaceful conduct during the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

 United States
2
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

 United States
3
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
4
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025