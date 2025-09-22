Arunachal's Peaceful Protest: Students Shut Down Siang

Normality was disrupted in multiple towns within Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, amidst a dawn-to-dusk shutdown spearheaded by the Adi Students' Union. This protest paralleled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Itanagar, where he unveiled developmental projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore.

The bandh was a direct response to what the students' union perceived as the state's inadequate handling of their demands related to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Despite the agitation, schools stayed open because students were in the midst of half-yearly examinations.

Protesters set fire to tyres and closed down market areas, leading to a complete standstill in business activities. Authorities reported no significant altercations, as the shutdown concluded peacefully across towns like Geku, Jengging, Mariyang, Tuting, and Yingkiong. Adi Students' Union President Jirbo Jamoh expressed gratitude for the public's compliance and peaceful conduct during the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)