Life Sentence for Lover's Murder: A Tragic End in Kollam

A Kollam native, Praveen, received a life sentence for the murder of his lover, Gayathri, at a local lodge in 2022, as ruled by the Additional District Sessions Court on Monday.

The court imposed life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh on Praveen for the crime that transpired on March 5, 2022. Gayathri, a 27-year-old jewellery shop employee, was discovered dead in Thampanoor. Investigations unveiled an illicit affair concealed by Praveen, who misled Gayathri about his marital status.

With no eyewitnesses, police relied on circumstantial and digital evidence leading to Praveen's conviction. Upon exposure of his marriage, Praveen's transfer out of state preceded Gayathri's murder, as he lured her to the lodge under the guise of resolving their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)