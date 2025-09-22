Left Menu

Inmate Assault in Nagpur Jail Sparks Investigation

Three inmates at Nagpur Central Jail have been charged with attacking guard Ankush Narayan Tejanwar. The incident occurred on Friday and a case has been filed at Dhantoli police station. The accused have been identified as Prabhakar Gopal Chaudhary, Nikhil alias Damba Manohar Wasnik, and Akash Radheshyam Nagarikar.

Updated: 22-09-2025 22:22 IST
Inmate Assault in Nagpur Jail Sparks Investigation
Three inmates at Nagpur Central Jail have been booked for allegedly assaulting a prison guard, according to a police official's statement on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday and involved an attack on guard Ankush Narayan Tejanwar, aged 48.

The incarcerated individuals, identified as Prabhakar Gopal Chaudhary, Nikhil alias Damba Manohar Wasnik, and Akash Radheshyam Nagarikar, now face charges filed at the Dhantoli police station.

