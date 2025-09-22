Mystery in Tea Garden: Woman Found Dead in Plastic Bag

The unsettling discovery of a young woman's body in a tea garden has gripped the local community. Authorities found the 21-year-old, identified as Vishakha from Prem Nagar, tightly sealed in a plastic bag.

The absence of major external injuries has done little to rule out foul play, prompting a thorough post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar indicated that initial assessments point toward possible murder.

Despite the absence of concrete evidence or motives, police have begun questioning the victim's family for potential leads. As the investigation deepens, the case continues to stir up concern and speculation within the Vasant Vihar locality.

