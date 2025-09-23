Amazon Prime Controversy: FTC vs. Retail Giant's Subscription Practices

A federal trial is underway in Seattle, examining claims that Amazon misled customers into subscribing to its Prime service and hindered their attempts to cancel. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has charged the online retail behemoth with flouting the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

The FTC maintains that Amazon's enrollment practices for Prime were convoluted and not transparent, deliberately preventing consumers from understanding they were signing up for a subscription during purchases. Amazon argues it provided clear terms and straightforward cancellation options.

This case highlights potential violations over the past decade, bringing to fore the debate over consumer rights versus corporate strategies. With over 200 million Prime subscribers, the trial's result could significantly impact Amazon's business approach and customer service protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)