Corruption Allegations: High-profile Inquiry into Justice Varma's Case
The inquiry into alleged corruption by Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma intensifies as two lawyers are appointed to assist a committee probing the matter. Justice Varma faces impeachment after burnt currency was found at his residence, with a panel confirming his involvement in severe misconduct.
Updated: 23-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:40 IST
India
- India
The investigation into Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma continues to unfold, with two lawyers brought in to assist a dedicated committee examining corruption allegations.
Rohan Singh and Sameeksha Dua have been appointed to support the probing team, which was formed following the Lok Sabha Speaker's acceptance of a multi-party notice for Justice Varma's impeachment.
The case emerged after wads of burnt currency were discovered at Justice Varma's official residence, sparking accusations of severe misconduct. A panel led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu concluded active involvement by the judge, prompting calls for his removal.
