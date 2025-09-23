Left Menu

Corruption Allegations: High-profile Inquiry into Justice Varma's Case

The inquiry into alleged corruption by Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma intensifies as two lawyers are appointed to assist a committee probing the matter. Justice Varma faces impeachment after burnt currency was found at his residence, with a panel confirming his involvement in severe misconduct.

Updated: 23-09-2025 14:40 IST
  • India

The investigation into Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma continues to unfold, with two lawyers brought in to assist a dedicated committee examining corruption allegations.

Rohan Singh and Sameeksha Dua have been appointed to support the probing team, which was formed following the Lok Sabha Speaker's acceptance of a multi-party notice for Justice Varma's impeachment.

The case emerged after wads of burnt currency were discovered at Justice Varma's official residence, sparking accusations of severe misconduct. A panel led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu concluded active involvement by the judge, prompting calls for his removal.

