Corruption Allegations: High-profile Inquiry into Justice Varma's Case

The investigation into Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma continues to unfold, with two lawyers brought in to assist a dedicated committee examining corruption allegations.

Rohan Singh and Sameeksha Dua have been appointed to support the probing team, which was formed following the Lok Sabha Speaker's acceptance of a multi-party notice for Justice Varma's impeachment.

The case emerged after wads of burnt currency were discovered at Justice Varma's official residence, sparking accusations of severe misconduct. A panel led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu concluded active involvement by the judge, prompting calls for his removal.