Noida Workplace Uproar: Employee Alleges Assault Over Severance Inquiry

A former employee of a Noida company claims physical assault by the HR team after seeking severance pay. Documenting his ordeal on Reddit, his account has ignited debates on workplace ethics. A police complaint has been filed, with investigations ongoing as social media suggests legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An ex-employee from a Noida private firm has accused the Human Resources team of physically assaulting him following his inquiry about severance pay. The alleged incident occurred on September 19 at the company's premises, leading him to recount the ordeal on Reddit.

The man's social media post prompted discussions on workplace rights, with the affected employee claiming termination without cause and denial of severance. The online post further detailed that during a meeting with HR, he was told to pursue the matter elsewhere. A confrontation ensued as he recorded the meeting, resulting in a physical altercation where his phone was allegedly seized, and he was restrained.

He reported the incident to the Sector-168 police post, providing video evidence. Despite the police request, HR representatives have yet to cooperate. Social media users have advised him on potential legal recourse, including making the incident's video public and pursuing court action.

