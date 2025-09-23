Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

In a notable operation, authorities in Uttarakhand sealed an old mosque situated within the Rajaji Tiger Reserve's Ramgarh Range. This move aligns with a Supreme Court order restricting human activities in protected areas.

Forest Officer Ajay Dhyani reported that the mosque, occupying a mere 0.0008 hectares in the Asha Rodi Forest Beat, was closed down as part of a joint effort by sanctuary officials and local police. This action follows a legal battle where the government emphasized the mosque's unlawful location within the sanctuary.

Stern warnings have been posted on site, cautioning that any breach of the seal will result in legal action under forest protection laws. The operation reflects ongoing efforts to preserve the integrity of protected forest lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)