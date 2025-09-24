Left Menu

Trump's Combative U.N. Assembly Speech Challenges Global Policies

In a 56-minute speech at the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized global leaders, advocating for lower migration and dismissing climate change policies. He also aimed to strengthen economic measures against Russia, and addressed the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a combative speech at the U.N. General Assembly, urging global leaders to reduce migration and dismiss climate policies, calling the latter a 'con job' while praising fossil fuels.

Trump criticized European nations for buying Russian oil, suggesting strong tariffs if Russia doesn't end the Ukraine war; he pressed for NATO solidarity around these measures.

He rejected a Palestinian state, associating it with terrorist rewards, and pressed for peace in Gaza amid tense talks with Gulf leaders. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the U.N., citing personal grievances with its infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

