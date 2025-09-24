Left Menu

Rising Threats: Security Concerns for U.S. Executives Surge

A survey finds that threats of violence against executives in the U.S. technology sector have risen sharply, driving increased security measures. Companies are reacting by enhancing safety protocols, especially after high-profile incidents. Misinformation and disinformation campaigns are partly to blame, as they increase risk for corporate leaders.

24-09-2025
The threat of violence towards executives in the U.S. technology sector has notably increased over the past two years, according to a recent survey by Allied Universal. This surge has led many companies to bolster security measures for senior staff and their families.

The comprehensive survey covered 2,352 security chiefs across 31 countries and revealed a marked rise in violence threats, with the U.S. technology industry being hit hardest. The catalyst for these protective actions is often high-profile incidents, such as the fatal attack on UnitedHealthcare's former chief, Brian Thompson.

Contributing to the anxiety are misinformation and disinformation campaigns that 75% of the security chiefs reported experiencing. Organizations are now intensifying their security procedures, focusing on risk assessments for leaders, particularly when traveling. A parallel Reuters report highlighted that this has resulted in increased corporate security spending, exemplified by HSBC's latest upgrades in surveillance technology.

