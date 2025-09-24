Rising Threats: Security Concerns for U.S. Executives Surge

The threat of violence towards executives in the U.S. technology sector has notably increased over the past two years, according to a recent survey by Allied Universal. This surge has led many companies to bolster security measures for senior staff and their families.

The comprehensive survey covered 2,352 security chiefs across 31 countries and revealed a marked rise in violence threats, with the U.S. technology industry being hit hardest. The catalyst for these protective actions is often high-profile incidents, such as the fatal attack on UnitedHealthcare's former chief, Brian Thompson.

Contributing to the anxiety are misinformation and disinformation campaigns that 75% of the security chiefs reported experiencing. Organizations are now intensifying their security procedures, focusing on risk assessments for leaders, particularly when traveling. A parallel Reuters report highlighted that this has resulted in increased corporate security spending, exemplified by HSBC's latest upgrades in surveillance technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)