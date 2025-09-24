Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade
The flotilla aiming to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza suffered drone attacks south of Greece. Activists report explosions and communication disruptions, but no casualties. The flotilla, carrying symbolic aid, is accused by Israel of links to Hamas. Participants include Italian officials, who have urged caution.
- Country:
- Greece
Activists seeking to breach the Israeli blockade of Gaza reported that their flotilla had been attacked by drones while navigating south of Greece. The Global Sumud Flotilla documented multiple incidents involving explosions and communication jamming overnight.
The flotilla, consisting of numerous boats from different countries, is delivering a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid. However, Israel has accused the organizers of connections to Hamas, suggesting that the aid be offloaded in Ashkelon for conveyance into Gaza.
The flotilla claims to be the largest attempt to override the blockade, asserting they have faced attacks at various points during their journey. The broader context involves ongoing hostilities and significant humanitarian concerns in Gaza, exacerbated by the blockade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drones and Hacks Expose Vulnerability in Europe's Aviation Sector
Ukrainian Drones Target Gazprom's Petrochemical Complex
Airspace Disruptions: Drones and Digital Chaos Over Europe's Skies
Tensions Flare at UN as Conflicts in Ukraine and Yesrael-Hamas Loom
Abbas Calls for Unified Palestinian State, Urges Hamas Disarmament at UN Summit