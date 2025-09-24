Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

Activists seeking to breach the Israeli blockade of Gaza reported that their flotilla had been attacked by drones while navigating south of Greece. The Global Sumud Flotilla documented multiple incidents involving explosions and communication jamming overnight.

The flotilla, consisting of numerous boats from different countries, is delivering a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid. However, Israel has accused the organizers of connections to Hamas, suggesting that the aid be offloaded in Ashkelon for conveyance into Gaza.

The flotilla claims to be the largest attempt to override the blockade, asserting they have faced attacks at various points during their journey. The broader context involves ongoing hostilities and significant humanitarian concerns in Gaza, exacerbated by the blockade.

