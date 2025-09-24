Constables Assaulted During Arrest in Sikar: A Dramatic Turn of Events
Two constables in Rajasthan's Sikar district were assaulted by a suspect's family during an arrest for kidnapping and rape. Despite the attack, police successfully detained the accused with backup support. A complaint has been filed against the family members for obstruction and assault.
In a dramatic confrontation in Rajasthan's Sikar district, two constables were assaulted by family members of a kidnapping and rape suspect. The incident occurred when officers attempted to arrest the accused, only to find themselves encircled and attacked inside his residence.
Despite the chaos, the determined constables held their ground as the suspect attempted to make a daring escape. Timely arrival of back-up from the Dhod station ensured that this attempt was thwarted, with the accused finally being apprehended.
Deputy SP Suresh Kumar confirmed that a case was registered based on the constables' complaint citing obstruction and assault. While the suspect is under arrest, no other arrests have been made regarding the attack on the officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
