Strengthening Earthquake Resilience in Kashmir
Professor HK Gupta met with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister to discuss enhancing earthquake resilience and disaster preparedness. Emphasizing the vulnerability of Kashmir's location, Gupta advocated for various measures including earthquake safety training and strict construction practices, aiming to prepare the region for potential seismic events.
In a bid to bolster earthquake resilience and disaster preparedness, Professor HK Gupta met with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The focus of the discussion was on strengthening infrastructure in light of the region's vulnerability within the Himalayan earthquake belt.
With Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo in attendance, Gupta highlighted the necessity of implementing precautionary measures such as observing 'Earthquake Safety Day', training programs for school students, and strict adherence to earthquake-safe construction practices.
The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the insights shared and affirmed the government's commitment to integrating these suggestions into Jammu and Kashmir's long-term disaster management strategy.
