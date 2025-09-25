Sealed Assets: Legal Debate Over Sunjay Kapur's Estate Disclosure

The Delhi High Court expressed skepticism on the request to file the late Sunjay Kapur's asset details in a sealed cover due to transparency concerns voiced by his children from a previous marriage.

Justice Jyoti Singh remarked about the potential complications, given the children's right to challenge the disclosed assets, highlighting the need for open verification.

The legal discourse, fueled by confidentiality claims from Priya Sachdev Kapur—the late businessman's wife—continues with further deliberations pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)