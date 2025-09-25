Left Menu

Sealed Assets: Legal Debate Over Sunjay Kapur's Estate Disclosure

The Delhi High Court has raised concerns about filing the assets of late Sunjay Kapur in a sealed cover, as contested by his children with Karisma Kapoor. Kapur's wife Priya seeks confidentiality, citing security. The court will continue deliberations on asset disclosure and confidentiality measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed skepticism on the request to file the late Sunjay Kapur's asset details in a sealed cover due to transparency concerns voiced by his children from a previous marriage.

Justice Jyoti Singh remarked about the potential complications, given the children's right to challenge the disclosed assets, highlighting the need for open verification.

The legal discourse, fueled by confidentiality claims from Priya Sachdev Kapur—the late businessman's wife—continues with further deliberations pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

