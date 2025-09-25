Left Menu

Denmark Considers Invoking NATO Article 4 Amid Drone Incursions

Denmark is considering invoking Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty after drone incursions temporarily closed two airports and impacted military sites in Jutland. The incursions, possibly linked to previous suspected Russian activity, led to internal discussions with NATO. Prime Minister Frederiksen and Defence Minister Poulsen emphasized the seriousness of the situation.

Updated: 25-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:16 IST
Denmark Considers Invoking NATO Article 4 Amid Drone Incursions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark is contemplating the invocation of Article 4 of NATO due to a series of drone incursions that caused temporary closures at two key airports and impacted military facilities in the western Jutland region. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described these incursions as "hybrid attacks," intended to incite fear, though the perpetrator remains unidentified.

Similar drone activities that disrupted Copenhagen airport earlier this week have been tentatively linked to Russian interventions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen drew parallels with Europe's ongoing drone-related disturbances, although Moscow has denied any involvement.

The Danish government is in discussions internally and with NATO about proceeding with Article 4, which provides for member consultations when a member perceives a threat to its security. If actioned, this would mark Denmark's second Article 4 invocation this month, following Poland's concerns over Russian drone provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

